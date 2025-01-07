Income Tax Officer's Driver Drags Man On Bonnet In Jaipur, Held

Jaipur: An Income Tax officer's driver was arrested after he drove his car with a man, who clung on his bonnet for four kilometres before being thrown off. The man, Bhup Singh suffered a fracture in his hand.

Based on a complaint lodged by Bhup's friend Suresh Kumar, a case was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and accused, Kishanlal was held.

The incident took place in the VIP area of Jaipur. The accused had hit Bhup's vehicle in Ambedkar Circle. After which, Bhup and his friend Suresh chased the car and attempted to stop it. When Bhup alighted from the car and went to confront the accused, the latter drove off at high speed, causing Bhup to land on the car's bonnet.

Instead of stopping his car, Kishanlal kept driving at high speed for four kilometres with Bhup hanging on the bonnet. The car was driven from Ambedkar Circle to Rambagh Circle and then to the Vidhan Sabha while Bhup kept screaming out for help from the car's bonnet. He also shot a video from the moving car.

According to Jyoti Nagar police station officer Ramesh Kumar, based on the car's number plate, the driver was arrested and the vehicle seized. The accused also threw off Bhup behind the Commissionerate's guest house due to which his hand was fractured, Kumar said.

It has been learnt that the accused was driving the car under the influence of alcohol and tried to threaten in the name of an Income Tax officer, police said.