ETV Bharat / state

Income Tax Dept Raids Premises Of Moradabad Exporter

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

Raids were conducted by the Income Tax Department at CL Gupta Group's various premises in Moradabad, Amroha and other districts this morning.

Income Tax Dept Raids Premises Of Moradabad Exporter
CL Gupta Group Office (ETV Bharat Picture)

Moradabad: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday raided premises across various locations of Moradabad-based exporter, CL Gupta Group in Uttar Pradesh.

The raids were launched early this morning at the group's school, hospital, firm and factory located in Moradabad, Amroha and other districts. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside all the premises. Neither employees nor any visitors were allowed to enter or leave the premises while the raids were underway.

It has been learnt that the department raided CL Gupta Group's World School, Eye Hospital and Brass Factory. At around 5 am, Income Tax Department teams arrived at the premises in 12 vehicles. To ensure that no one knew about the raids, the Income Tax Department teams reached CL Gupta's premises by concealing their identity. 'Election Duty' stickers have been pasted on all the vehicles.

People were taken aback to see so many vehicles and officers together at the spot while the CL Gupta management had no idea about the raids. The incident has created a stir and left the business community in panic.

The Income Tax team examined the documents. No information has been shared with the media till now.

Notably, CL Group is one of the renowned exporters of Moradabad. It has units across Moradabad, Amroha and other districts.

Read more

  1. Income Tax Dept Raids Nashik-Based Jewellers, Rs 26 Crore Cash Seized
  2. IT Raids on Agra Shoe Traders: 10 Cash Counting Machines Deployed to Count Notes Worth Crores
  3. IT Raids Three Shoe Traders Premises in Agra, Rs 100 Crore Recovered so Far

TAGGED:

INCOME TAX DEPT RAIDS PREMISESCL GUPTA GROUPMORADABAD EXPORTERINCOME TAX RAIDS IN CL GUPTA GROUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.