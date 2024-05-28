Income Tax Dept Raids Premises Of Moradabad Exporter

Moradabad: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday raided premises across various locations of Moradabad-based exporter, CL Gupta Group in Uttar Pradesh.

The raids were launched early this morning at the group's school, hospital, firm and factory located in Moradabad, Amroha and other districts. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside all the premises. Neither employees nor any visitors were allowed to enter or leave the premises while the raids were underway.

It has been learnt that the department raided CL Gupta Group's World School, Eye Hospital and Brass Factory. At around 5 am, Income Tax Department teams arrived at the premises in 12 vehicles. To ensure that no one knew about the raids, the Income Tax Department teams reached CL Gupta's premises by concealing their identity. 'Election Duty' stickers have been pasted on all the vehicles.

People were taken aback to see so many vehicles and officers together at the spot while the CL Gupta management had no idea about the raids. The incident has created a stir and left the business community in panic.

The Income Tax team examined the documents. No information has been shared with the media till now.

Notably, CL Group is one of the renowned exporters of Moradabad. It has units across Moradabad, Amroha and other districts.