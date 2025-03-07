ETV Bharat / state

Income Tax Dept Launches Massive Raids At 22 Locations In Rajasthan Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Income Tax Department has launched simultaneous raids at 22 locations linked to traders associated with carpet, construction and cargo services in Jaipur and other parts of the state over alleged large-scale tax evasion.

More than 150 Income Tax officials are involved in the raids which began early Friday morning at several places in Jaipur, Lalsot and Behror.

The sudden raids have reportedly caused panic among other traders in the region. Raids are currently underway in Jaipur’s Brahmapuri, Rajhans Colony, Bajaj Nagar, and Bapunagar, on the basis of intelligence information hinting at tax evasion and black money transactions. During the raids, several important documents were also seized.

As per sources, the Income Tax Department had been monitoring the businesses for a long time, after receiving information about possible tax evasion and undeclared income. Apart from scanning through the income-expenditure details of the businessmen, the officials are also scrutinising all documents related to financial activities of these suspects.