Income Tax Dept Launches Massive Raids At 22 Locations In Rajasthan Over Alleged Tax Evasion

A search is underway at several locations linked to traders associated with carpet, construction and cargo services in Jaipur and other places of Rajasthan.

Income Tax Dept Launches Massive Raids At 22 Locations In Rajasthan Over Alleged Tax Evasion (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Income Tax Department has launched simultaneous raids at 22 locations linked to traders associated with carpet, construction and cargo services in Jaipur and other parts of the state over alleged large-scale tax evasion.

More than 150 Income Tax officials are involved in the raids which began early Friday morning at several places in Jaipur, Lalsot and Behror.

The sudden raids have reportedly caused panic among other traders in the region. Raids are currently underway in Jaipur’s Brahmapuri, Rajhans Colony, Bajaj Nagar, and Bapunagar, on the basis of intelligence information hinting at tax evasion and black money transactions. During the raids, several important documents were also seized.

As per sources, the Income Tax Department had been monitoring the businesses for a long time, after receiving information about possible tax evasion and undeclared income. Apart from scanning through the income-expenditure details of the businessmen, the officials are also scrutinising all documents related to financial activities of these suspects.

More Than 150 Officials Involved

Joint raids are being carried out by a team of more than 150 Income Tax officials, with the support of local police personnel. A search will also be carried out at the bank lockers. Documents are being examined at various locations. Authorities are anticipating that investigation will unearth large amount of tax evasion, undeclared income and other assets linked to benami properties.

Further details are awaited as raids are still underway.

TAGGED:

RAIDS ON 22 LOCATIONSRAID ON BUSINESSMENINCOME TAX DEPARTMENTINCOME TAX RAID IN JAIPURTAX EVASION BLACK MONEY TRANSACTION

