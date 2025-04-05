Juice Seller, Daily Wager And Now Farmer: Eyebrow Raising IT Notices A New Trend In UP

Mathura: A juice seller, then a locksmith working as a daily wager and now a farmer. People with meagre income have been receiving eyebrow-raising Income Tax notices in Uttar Pradesh of late.

In the latest such case, Saurabh a farmer from Aurangabad Shanti Nagar in Mathura recently received a notice of over Rs 30.38 crores. Saurabh received the notice by post on March 26 and since has been making rounds of the Income Tax office to get the issue addressed. Saurabh said he owns 0.50 hectare of land and toils hard at his farm to sustain himself and his family. "I went to Income Tax office but was asked to come late as it was the month of March, the end of financial year," he said.

It is not the first time when Saurabh has received such notice. He had received an Income Tax notice of Rs 15 crores in 2022. While the amount has more than doubled in the last three years, each time it came as a jolt from the blue for Saurabh. Saurabh's father passed away in a road mishap in 2013 and since then he has been farming on his 0.50 hectares of land.

Saurabh said he has a savings account with the Gramin Bank where his maximum transaction has been Rs 6 lakh. "After the Income Tax Department officials turned me away citing the financial year work pressure, I submitted an application to SP City and Sadar police station. Meanwhile, officials of the Income Tax Department said the notice will investigated.