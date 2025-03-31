Daily Wager Struggling To Make Ends Meet Gets IT Notice Of Over Rs 11 Crore

Aligarh: Yogesh Sharma of Naurangabad in Aligarh, has been struggling to sustain his family with a meagre income of Rs 15,000 per month. A locksmith by profession, Yogesh works as a daily labourer and was shocked on getting an Income Tax notice, that too of over Rs 11.11 crore.

The notice has come as a bolt from the blue for Yogesh and his family who live in a rented house. Yogesh's financial condition can be gauged by the fact that electricity supply to the house has been disconnected as he could not pay this bills. "We have not eaten anything since we received the notice," said Yogesh whose wife is suffering from Tuberculosis for the last two years. "I am even unable to treat my wife for lack of funds and now the notice has come as a severe jolt," he said.

Yogesh is in a state of shock as he had received a notice of Rs 10 lakh a few months back. He had ignored it then thinking it was a miscommunication. "The notice could be a mistake but is a cause of concern," he said. Yogesh has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice. "I cannot even think of paying the amount mentioned in the notice," he said.

On the other hand, Income Tax Department officer Durgesh Kumar said Yogesh was sent the notice after some hefty transactions were seen on his PAN card. He said it is being investigated where Yogesh's PAN card was used. A few days back, juice vendor Md Rahees from Aligarh town had received a similar notice demanding over ₹7.5 crore for bogus transactions in 2020-21.