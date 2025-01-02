ETV Bharat / state

Taxmen Raid Offices Of Rajasthan Coaching Institute

Jodhpur: Income Tax Department teams on Thursday conducted raids at different offices of the state's famous coaching institute. According to sources, the raids were conducted at the Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi and other offices of the institute to probe tax evasion.

The IT Department team reached the coaching centre's Jalore Gate office in Jodhpur early Thursday morning with a police squad and started the investigation. Members from Jodhpur and other regions of the department were also part of the team. Since classes were already in progress, students were vacated before the raids started.

According to sources, the IT Department was getting information about tax evasion and undeclared income from the coaching institute for a long time. The officers of the Income Tax Department's investigation wing are scrutinising the institute's income-expenditure details as well as other documents. More than 150 Income Tax Department officials are part of the raids.