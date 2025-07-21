Inclement Weather Prevents Airlifting Of Injured Meenakshi Lekhi

Pithoragarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who had sustained injury en route to Kailash Mansarovar, could not be airlifted even on Monday because of the continuing inclement weather. The continuing rains do not permit the helicopter to take off.

Lekhi, a former Minister of State for External Affairs, was injured after falling off a horse. The district administration is trying to get her to safety by road. She has greeted the followers of Sanatan Dharma on the second Monday of the ongoing Saawan month. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the entire Uttarakhand, and the state is experiencing heavy rainfall.

Lekhi had fallen off the horse at Darchen in Tibet, sustaining injuries to her waist and leg. She was immediately brought to the Indian side and handed over to the personnel of the Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) at Lipulekh pass. She was then brought to Gunji via Nabhidhang. Her further rescue depends on the weather getting clear.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Dharchula, Jitendra Verma Goswami, said, “If the weather permits she will be taken by a helicopter from Gunji to Dharchula, where another helicopter is ready to fly her to Delhi. There is a team of doctors attending to her at Gunji. An x-ray has confirmed damage to her spine.”

It needs to be pointed out that Pithoragarh district has been witnessing rainfall for the last two days, due to which the Kailash Mansarovar route has been blocked at several places because of landslides. The weather at Gunji is quite cold, and the team of doctors is carrying out checks on Lekhi at regular intervals.

Sources said that in the event of the weather not getting clear, she would be transported to Dharchula by road in an ambulance covering a distance of 80 km. The options of flying her to Dehradun and Delhi have been kept open. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the day.

Lekhi had been a part of the second contingent undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. She said in a social media post, “May prosperity and peace come into your life with the blessings of Lord Shiva. May your life be blessed with worship and love of Lord Shiva.”

