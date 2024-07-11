Inclement Weather Disrupts Flight Operations In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amid inclement weather conditions, flights from Delhi to Varanasi and Bangalore to Varanasi had to make emergency landings at Lucknow airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. Many flights arriving and departing from Lucknow airport were also delayed, with some flights being canceled as per officials.

It is learnt that two flights bound for Varanasi airport were diverted to Lucknow due to the weather conditions. An official said that Vistara flight UK 673 from Delhi to Varanasi, scheduled to arrive at 14:40, was diverted and landed at Lucknow airport. Likewise, a flight from Bangalore, scheduled to land at 1520 hours, also landed in Lucknow as per the official. Both flights were able to depart again after about 2 hours, at 1700 hours, added the official.

He said that Air India Express flight IX 1148 from Hyderabad to Lucknow was canceled, as was flight IX 954 from Hyderabad to Lucknow, scheduled for 08:15. Likewise, Air India Express flight IX 1953 from Lucknow to Hyderabad, scheduled for 09:00, was also canceled. An Indigo flight from Lucknow to Ahmedabad was also delayed by 1 hour as per the official.

The official further said that several other flights experienced delays. An Indian Express flight to Pune was delayed by 1 hour, a Salam Airways flight to Muscat by 3 hours, an Indigo flight to Prayagraj by 2.5 hours, an Aakash flight from Lucknow to Mumbai by 2 hours, and an Indigo Airlines flight to Ahmedabad by 1 hour, added the official. An Indigo Airlines flight to Varanasi was delayed by 3.5 hours, and a flight from Lucknow to Delhi was delayed by 1 hour as per the official.

He further informed that Salam Airways flight from Muscat to Lucknow, scheduled for 14:15, was delayed by 3 hours. Likewise, a flight from Allahabad to Lucknow, scheduled for 17:45, was delayed until 20:44 while as an Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bhopal was delayed by 1 hour, and an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Lucknow, scheduled to arrive at 20:10, reached Lucknow at 21:40.