Snake Bite Deaths Rise In Palamu, Six Casualties Recorded In Last 15 Days

Palamu: With onset of monsoon, incidents of deaths due to snake bike have increased in Palamu.

As many as six deaths have been reported due to snake bite in the district in the last 15 days. On Thursday night, three persons, believed to be relatives of Daltonganj MLA Alok Chaurasia, were bitten by a snake in Pathra under Chainpur police station. While two of them died, the condition of the third remains critical.

The same day, a snake bit a couple in Chainpur resulting in the death of the wife. In September, 2024, three children died after they were bitten by a snake in China area of Garhwa. Snakes biting multiple persons at a time has become a worrying trend in the district.

Snake rescue expert Manish Bakshi said snakes bite multiple persons only if they sense danger. Such incidents occur when the victims are sleeping, he said, adding poisonous snakes like Krait, Russell Viper and Cobra can bite several persons at once.

Bakshi said people often mistake the pain of a snakebite as that of ant due to which they simply go to sleep. This proves fatal in most cases. At least 95 per cent of deaths in Palamu district are caused due to bites by the Russell Viper.

Palamu Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar Srivastava said four species of poisonous snakes are found in the district and there are as many types of anti-venom. He said the first 20 minutes after a snakebite are vital as the blood sample of the victim can be observed during the time.

If the blood sample does not coagulate, it becomes certain that the victim has been bitten by a poisonous snake. Dr Srivastava said Palamu district has around 3000 anti-venoms and the stock is available in Community Health Centres and the Sub-Divisional Hospital. Till July 7, 1,100 anti-venoms were available in Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, Palamu. The Jharkhand Government pays a compensation of Rs four lakh for next of kin of those who die of snake bite.