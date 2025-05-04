ETV Bharat / state

Incident Was Beyond Human Expectation: GOA Governor On Temple Stampede

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday met the families of the deceased killed in the Lairai Temple stampede in Goa.

Crowd of people, seen at a market area after a stampede broke out at a village during a temple festival, in North Goa district, Saturday, May 3, 2025.
Crowd of people, seen at a market area after a stampede broke out at a village during a temple festival, in North Goa district, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 4, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

Panaji: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday visited the families of those who were killed in a temple stampede in North Goa district. The incident was "beyond human expectation", he said. Six people died and several others were injured in a stampede during a festival at Shree Lairai Temple at Shirgao in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Governor had visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening to the meet injured persons. On Sunday, he met the families of the deceased in Bicholim and Sattari tehsils. Talking to PTI in Sattari, Pillai said the incident was "beyond our human expectation." The state and central governments are trying their best to help the victims, he added.

The state government has already announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who died, and "if something more is required, it would be done," he said. The government can do justice to the injured victims by making available all necessary medical help, the governor said. Sources said the governor is awaiting a report from the BJP government in the state on the incident. He would then submit it to the Union government.

The Goa government has already set up a fact-finding committee headed by Commssioner-cum-Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques. It is expected to submit a report by Tuesday. Within hours of the tragic incident, the Pramod Sawant-led government transferred senior officials including District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal to ensure a fair inquiry.

Panaji: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday visited the families of those who were killed in a temple stampede in North Goa district. The incident was "beyond human expectation", he said. Six people died and several others were injured in a stampede during a festival at Shree Lairai Temple at Shirgao in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Governor had visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening to the meet injured persons. On Sunday, he met the families of the deceased in Bicholim and Sattari tehsils. Talking to PTI in Sattari, Pillai said the incident was "beyond our human expectation." The state and central governments are trying their best to help the victims, he added.

The state government has already announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who died, and "if something more is required, it would be done," he said. The government can do justice to the injured victims by making available all necessary medical help, the governor said. Sources said the governor is awaiting a report from the BJP government in the state on the incident. He would then submit it to the Union government.

The Goa government has already set up a fact-finding committee headed by Commssioner-cum-Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques. It is expected to submit a report by Tuesday. Within hours of the tragic incident, the Pramod Sawant-led government transferred senior officials including District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal to ensure a fair inquiry.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOA TEMPLE STAMPEDESHREE LAIRAI TEMPLEGOA STAMPEDE CASELAIRAI TEMPLE STAMPEDE CASEGOA GOVERNOR ON TEMPLE STAMPEDE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.