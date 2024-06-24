Incessant Rains Trigger Landslide, Floods In Itanagar; Snaps Communication

Tezpur: Floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar took a terrible turn on Sunday due to heavy rains. Initially it was suspected that the situation aggravated because of cloudburst but the weather office confirmed that it was a fallout of the overflowing rivers triggered by incessant rains.

The Regional Meteorological Centre told ETV Bharat that the unprecedented situation in Itanagar is due to a significant increase in rainfall. Cloudburst happens when rainfall is more than 100 millimeters per hour, officials said.

Meanwhile, the magic club, a voluntary organisation in the state, has made arrangements to dispose of the garbage accumulated due to the floods and has extended support to the rescue team. For which, chief minister Pema Khandu praised the organisation on his X handle.

It is learnt that food water has receded in Itanagar and Naharlagun but the roads are yet to be ready for plying. The administration is making efforts to restore traffic movement. Kanka village, Simpu, Banderdewa, Karsengsa, Press Colony Papu Nallah, Chauh village, Tarajuli and Nirjuli areas in the capital are reported to be severely affected.

According to the district information and public relations department, Kime Pake, Tagin Colony and Neeti Vihar areas have been badly affected. More than three lakh people have been affected due to the floods and houses have been destroyed due to landslides in many areas.

Most houses in Neeti Vihar, Tagin Colony and Kime Pake areas were flooded. More than 70 houses were inundated in Tarajuli, Papu Nalah and Press Colony areas. Communication in the area has also been snapped off due to the collapse of a bridge in the Papu nallah area. Several important roads have been closed down due to incessant rains in various districts of the state.

It is worth mentioning that on June 17, a massive landslide hit Tuting in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, completely eroding a part of the hill and disrupting communication. The only road leading to Yingkiong, is closed for the last six days.

A local resident Narbo Tshering told ETV Bharat that a portion of the hill near a Hanuman temple near Bomdu village collapsed following which, communication was disrupted.

Finally on Saturday, the Border Roads Organisation team partially opened the road for traffic movement but work is still underway. This is the only route from Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh to Gelling, the last village on the India-China border. Indian Army and other security forces also use this road.

The site of the landslide is just 150 km from the Indo-China border or the Make-Mohan line. At present, vehicular movement has been suspended here.

