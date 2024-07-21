ETV Bharat / state

Incessant Rains Take 11 Lives In Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's 19 out of 75 districts witnessed heavy rainfall, recording an average of 7.3 mm in the last 24 hours. Hamirpur has recorded the maximum spell of rains, and several other districts like Gorakhpur, Siddharth Nagar, and Gonda are on alert because rivers have been flowing near the danger level mark.

Lucknow: Eleven people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in a 24-hour period ending Saturday evening, relief department officials said. According to the relief department, from 6:30 pm on Friday to 6:30 pm on Saturday, five persons drowned and five others were killed after being hit by lightning.

One person in Ghazipur district was killed after a snake bite. Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 7.3 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period. Of the 75 districts, 19 recorded excess rainfall in this time period, with Hamirpur recording a maximum rainfall of 163.2 mm.

The relief department has also alerted local administration in Gorakhpur, Siddharth Nagar and Gonda districts where rivers have been flowing near the danger level mark. "We are coordinating with local administration to mitigate any kind of damage caused by adverse weather conditions. All units are ready and are on standby mode," state relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said.

