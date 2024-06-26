Incessant Rains Hit Sikkim, NH-10 Collapses In Likuvir

Kalimpong: Sikkim has once again been hit by incessant rains triggering landslides that have caused massive traffic congestion in several places.
National Highway-10, which has suffered maximum damage due to landslides, collapsed in Likuvir, snapping communication between West Bengal and Sikkim.
Also, several roads leading to Darjeeling and Kalimpong have been badly affected. With the rains leaving roads slippery, a car met with an accident in the Karmata area of Dentam block in Sikkim today. The car fell into a ditch from the mountain road leaving five persons injured. The passengers, all teachers, were going to a local school this morning. Efforts are underway to recover the vehicle from the ditch.
Earlier, National Highway-10 was damaged due to heavy rains and landslides. Traffic movement was diverted during the day and the situation improved as the rains subsided. However, incessant rains since Tuesday night have deteriorated the situation in Sikkim.