Assam Flood Death Toll Rises to 25, Over 2 Lakh Affected, 5055 Hectares Agricultural Land Damaged

Guwahati: Heavy rainfall for the past few days has escalated the flood situation in Assam as the water level of the Brahmaputra River has been rising due to incessant rains, inundating several areas across the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority data, the death toll in floods has increased to 25 after one more person lost his life in the calamity on Wednesday. More than two lakh people across eight districts and over 5055 hectares of agricultural land have been affected.

Presently, eight districts, including Cachar, Karimganj, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Dima-Hasao, Hailakandi and West Karbi Anglong are submerged in the floods and 19 revenue circles in these districts have been affected. There are five affected revenue circles of Cachar namely Silchar, Katigara, Udharband, Laxmipur and Sonai, one revenue circle of Dima Hasao, Haflong and two revenue circles of Hailakandi namely Algapur and Hailakandi.

The other flood-affected revenue circles include three from Hojai - Dobka, Hojai, Lanka, one from West Karbi Anglong - Dongkamukam, two each from Karimganj - Patharkandi, Nilambazar and Morigaon - Morigaon, Mayang and three revenue circles of Nagaon - Raha, Kampur and Nagaon.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has estimated that 5055.6 hectares of agricultural land across eight districts have been damaged and over than two lakh people affected by the floods.

A total of 2,46,813 people in these eight districts are in the grip of floods. Of these, 98268 are men, 81148 women and 67397 children. Nearly 133 shelter camps have already been set up in the flood-affected districts. Out of which, 65 are in Cachar, 2 in Dima Hasao, 2 in Hailakandi, 26 in Hojai, 3 in West Karbi Anglong, 2 in Morigaon and 33 in Nagaon.

There is also reports of 32246 livestock being damaged in the floods of which, 15282 are large breeds, 9707 small and 7257 birds (poultry).

Read more

Flood Situation In Assam Remains Grim, 9 Districts Hit, 2 Dead