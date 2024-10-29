ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Inaugurates Superspecialty Hospital, Naturopathy Center In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched development works to the tune of Rs 12,850 crore. Among them were a Rs 200-crore high-tech hospital in Koni of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh and a 100-bed Central Yoga and Naturopathy Research Institute in Raipur.

The event at the hospital premises was attended in Bilaspur by Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai and his deputy Arun Saw. Sai said both the central and state governments were working towards ensuring better health facilities for the people.

The 11-storey superspecialty hospital, spread over two-and-a-half acres, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It will not only provide better treatment to the villagers in and around Bilaspur but the people of the Surguja division will also not have to go far. This 11-storey grand hospital has been built on two-and-a-half acres. Facilities like CT scans, MRI, digital X-ray and colour Doppler TMT machines are available here along with 240 beds, 70 ICU and ICCU beds. It also houses eight modular operation theatres. Currently, four OPDs including neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology and general medicine have been opened.