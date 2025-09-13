ETV Bharat / state

Inauguration Of Sarai Kale Khan Station On Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor Expected On September 17

Namo Bharat train at Sarai Kale Khan station, part of India’s first integrated intercity and urban rail corridor, in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The upcoming 23 km Meerut Metro will share the same tracks across 13 stations, allowing seamless transfers on the same platform without separate tickets. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The last pending station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor at Sarai Kale Khan is all set to begin operations. Its inauguration is likely to be held on September 17. The new station will reduce the travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut to under one hour, with stops at each station, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Saturday.

Sources said the inauguration of the corridor is likely to be held on September 17, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. However, there is no official confirmation on it. The Sarai Kale Khan station, one of the largest along the 82.15-km corridor, is designed to handle high passenger volumes and expected to become a major transit hub connecting Delhi with neighbouring states, the official said.

The Sarai Kale Khan station also serves as a key multi-modal transport hub, integrating bus terminals, metro lines and railway stations, ensuring smooth interchanges for passengers, she said. According to the official, in line with the government's "Make in India" initiative, all trainsets have been indigenously designed in Hyderabad and manufactured at the Alstom facility in Gujarat.

Spanning 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width and 15 metres in height, the station will facilitate seamless interconnection between three RRTS corridors and is being positioned as a gateway to the National Capital Region (NCR), she said.

The entire project, with an estimated cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, is expected to increase the share of public transport on the Delhi-Meerut route from the current 37 per cent to 63 per cent, she added.

Trial runs have already been completed, with trains covering the stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram in under an hour, stopping at all stations en route. The 55-km operational section currently runs between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, serving 11 stations. The new stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar and from Meerut South to Modipuram, along with the Meerut Metro network, will further enhance intracity and intercity connectivity, the official highlighted.