Inaugural Day Of Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat Train Marred By Infighting Between Two Railway Divisions

Kota (Rajasthan): The inaugural day of the much awaited Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat train between Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan was marred by infighting between the staff of Kota and Agra Railway Divisions leaving the Railway authorities red-faced.

The semi high-speed Udaipur-Agra Vande Bharat train started its operations on Monday. The train will pass through three railway divisions of three different railway zones. The train will start from Udaipur station of Ajmer Railway Division and will pass through Kota Railway Division and culminate at Agra Railway Division.

Sources said that the train was started by Ajmer Railway Division from Udaipur. As soon as the Vande Bharat reached Kota, the personnel of Agra Railway Division had reached to run the train. But the personnel of Kota Railway Division stopped them and did not let them to operate the train.

Sources said that the loco pilot and his associate of Kota Railway Division took the train from Gangapur to Agra. However, on their way back to Kota, the loco pilot and his associate of Agra Railway Division along with other staff did not let the train run, sources said.

“They said that just as the driver and co-driver of Agra came in the train from Gangapur sitting as spares, similarly the driver and co-driver of Kota Railway Division will come sitting as spares till Gangapur. During this, people associated with the union of Kota Railway Division present in the train created a ruckus,” an official said.

The matter turned ugly as the staff of the two Railway Divisions engaged in a fierce fight. Gangapur GRP station officer Dalveer Singh said that no complaint has been received regarding the fight, but acknowledged that there was a ruckus for a long time at the railway station.

Pertinently, the Agra-Udaipur Vande Bharat train will have an additional stop at Bundi station in its route. According to the Railways, the train will depart from Udaipur at 5:45 AM and reach Bundi at 9:08 AM, covering the journey in 3 hours and 23 minutes.