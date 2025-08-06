In Woman's Attire, Manipur Techie Attempts Armed Robbery At PNB Manager's House In Maharashtra; Arrested

Pune: Police have arrested a techie from Manipur for allegedly attempting to rob a Punjab National Bank manager's house in a woman's attire in Maharashtra's Pune. Police have seized a handgun, 19 live bullets, two hand grenade-like objects and a 'Kukri' from the techie's possession.

The dramatic incident unfolded on Tuesday, August 6 in Kalpataru Society Phase-3 in Sangvi area.

Police Inspector Crime Branch, Amol Nandkar speaking at a presser said that at around 7 pm on Tuesday, the accused identified as Sangboi Kom Serto hailing from Manipur, arrived at the house of the PNB Manager, Sitaram Badeja while wearing a scarf around his face saying he had come to deliver a parcel for Badeja.

Serto tried to barge into Badeja's house and got into a fight with Badeja's sons Gagan Badeja and Madhur Badeja, the police inspector said.

“The accused tried to beat the two with a handgun he had with him. However, the Badeja brothers restrained him and tied him up in the house with the help of a rope. The police were informed and the accused was handed over to the Sangvi police,” Nandkar added.

Police said that the robbery attempt was well-planned saying the accused had carried out a recce of Badeja's house beforehand. Police suspect that the accused carried out the robbery attempt out of financial constraints after losing his job. A case has been registered against him at Sangvi police station under sections 309(6), 312, 333 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 25(3), 25(4) of the Arms Act, 1959 and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the handgun in the possession of Serto is licensed. According to the police, Serto had prepared hand grenade-like objects by attaching plastic pipes and electric wires to the bullets of the handgun in order to escape if he was caught in the act of robbery.