ETV Bharat / state

In Unique Protest, Students Walk 18 KM To Dist Collectorate To Lodge Complaints Against School Principal In Telangana

Gadwala: In a unique protest, students at a government school in Jogulamba Gadwala district of Telangana walked 18 kilometers to the district collectorate to lodge complaints against the school principal.

It is learnt that around 200 students from Government Boys' Gurukul School at Beachupalli in Erravalli Mandal on Tuesday jumped the school fence and embarked on a 'padayatra'(foot march) to the district collectorate Santosh to lodge complaints against their principal, Srinivas. The students accused the principal of harassment, corporal punishment, and neglect of their basic needs.

The students said that the principal resorted to physical abuse and subjected them to regular beatings in the name of “discipline”. They further complained that the inadequate toilets at the school forced them to use open areas. The students also complained about a “lack of proper study material and substandard education”. They further alleged that the meals were not being served as per the prescribed menu.

Leveling serious allegations, the students also accused the school administration of “selling” seats.