In Unique Protest, Students Walk 18 KM To Dist Collectorate To Lodge Complaints Against School Principal In Telangana

Gadwala: In a unique protest, students at a government school in Jogulamba Gadwala district of Telangana walked 18 kilometers to the district collectorate to lodge complaints against the school principal.
It is learnt that around 200 students from Government Boys' Gurukul School at Beachupalli in Erravalli Mandal on Tuesday jumped the school fence and embarked on a 'padayatra'(foot march) to the district collectorate Santosh to lodge complaints against their principal, Srinivas. The students accused the principal of harassment, corporal punishment, and neglect of their basic needs.
The students said that the principal resorted to physical abuse and subjected them to regular beatings in the name of “discipline”. They further complained that the inadequate toilets at the school forced them to use open areas. The students also complained about a “lack of proper study material and substandard education”. They further alleged that the meals were not being served as per the prescribed menu.
Leveling serious allegations, the students also accused the school administration of “selling” seats.
MP Meets Students
Gadwala MLA Krishnamohan Reddy met the students at Veerapuram stage and assured them of support, and contacted the collector to address the issue. Despite attempts by Itikyala police and revenue staff to intervene, the students continued their march to ensure their voices were heard.
Principal Denies Allegations
Meanwhile, Principal Srinivas denied the allegations, claiming that he “disciplined students for leaving the school premises without permission and engaging in inappropriate behavior”. Srinivas said that one student was issued a Transfer Certificate (TC) as part of disciplinary action and refuted the claims of harassment, stating his actions were in the interest of maintaining discipline.
The collector has acknowledged the students’ complaints and assured an inquiry into the matter. Authorities are expected to investigate both the students' allegations and the principal’s defense to determine the necessary course of action.
