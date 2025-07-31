In Tight Embrace Of Each Other, Bodies Of Man And Nephew Found In Inundated Field

Sheopur: A 50-year-old man and his teenage nephew drowned in a flash flood that inundated their field while trying to save each other in rain-bashed Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The bodies of Rajendra Yadav and his nephew Shivam, who were in a tight embrace of each other, were found on Thursday after the river water receded.

A police officer from Sheopur Dehat stated that the uncle-nephew duo was shifting irrigation pipes and other belongings from the path of the Parvati river, which was in spate due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

An overnight search by their family members and villagers failed to locate the duo, he said. "After the river's water level receded on Thursday morning, the bodies of the duo were found in a tight embrace in their field," he added.

