In This Vizianagram School, Son Joins Father To Teach English
Rakesh secured seventh rank in the Mega DSC recruitment to join the Gollapalli Venugopal Municipal High School, where his father has been teaching for years.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Bobbili: In a rare and heartwarming case, a father-son duo is teaching English together at the Gollapalli Venugopal Municipal High School in Bobbili town under the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. Bankuru Ramakrishna, a dedicated educator, has long been teaching English, and his son, Rakesh, recently qualified in the Mega DSC recruitment test, securing seventh rank at the district level, and joined the same school as his father.
Rakesh chose this posting because one of the two vacant posts for English was available at his father's school. "It is a wonderful feeling to work alongside my father, who has been my inspiration. I am thrilled to get a chance to contribute to the same school where he has been shaping young minds for years," Rakesh said.
Ramakrishna, who will retire in May 2026, expressed both pride and joy at seeing his son follow in his footsteps. "Having my son as a colleague in the same school is a unique and memorable experience. It strengthens our bond, both professionally and personally," he said.
The father-son duo is not only gaining the attention of the local community but also inspiring students and colleagues alike. Their story highlights the importance of shared passion, dedication, and mentorship in education. Students are excited to have both teachers guiding them, benefiting from the combined experience and fresh perspectives that the father and son bring to the classroom.
The local education authorities have also lauded this rare instance of family collaboration in teaching, noting that such examples foster a nurturing and motivating environment for students.
For the community of Bobbili, this is more than just a teaching milestone. It is a celebration of family legacy, education, and dedication, setting an inspiring example for aspiring teachers and students across the region.
