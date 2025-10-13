ETV Bharat / state

In This Vizianagram School, Son Joins Father To Teach English

Bobbili: In a rare and heartwarming case, a father-son duo is teaching English together at the Gollapalli Venugopal Municipal High School in Bobbili town under the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. Bankuru Ramakrishna, a dedicated educator, has long been teaching English, and his son, Rakesh, recently qualified in the Mega DSC recruitment test, securing seventh rank at the district level, and joined the same school as his father.

Rakesh chose this posting because one of the two vacant posts for English was available at his father's school. "It is a wonderful feeling to work alongside my father, who has been my inspiration. I am thrilled to get a chance to contribute to the same school where he has been shaping young minds for years," Rakesh said.

Ramakrishna, who will retire in May 2026, expressed both pride and joy at seeing his son follow in his footsteps. "Having my son as a colleague in the same school is a unique and memorable experience. It strengthens our bond, both professionally and personally," he said.