ETV Bharat / state

In This Maharashtra Village, Hindus, Muslims Observe Ramadan Fast, Celebrate Eid

Nanded: A village in Maharashtra's Nanded district symbolises communal unity and harmony. For several years, Hindus observe fast during Ramadan along with Muslims in Shirad village in Hadgaon taluka of Nanded. On Monday, people of both communities together celebrated Eid al-Fitr here.

Shirad village has a population of more than 5,000. This village has a 1200-year-old dargah of Fakir Baba, where both Hindus and Muslims pray. Fakir Baba dargah is famous in the area for fulfilling wishes. Devotees believe that vows are fulfilled by praying at this dargah.

As a sign of faith in Fakir Baba, Hindus observe fast during Ramadan. Fasts are held for three days or for five days. Some even fast for a month.

During Ramadan, Hindus go to work after completing the morning rituals like Muslims. This year, around 50 women observed fast.