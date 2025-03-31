In This Maharashtra Village, Hindus, Muslims Observe Ramadan Fast, Celebrate Eid

Nanded: A village in Maharashtra's Nanded district symbolises communal unity and harmony. For several years, Hindus observe fast during Ramadan along with Muslims in Shirad village in Hadgaon taluka of Nanded. On Monday, people of both communities together celebrated Eid al-Fitr here.
Shirad village has a population of more than 5,000. This village has a 1200-year-old dargah of Fakir Baba, where both Hindus and Muslims pray. Fakir Baba dargah is famous in the area for fulfilling wishes. Devotees believe that vows are fulfilled by praying at this dargah.
As a sign of faith in Fakir Baba, Hindus observe fast during Ramadan. Fasts are held for three days or for five days. Some even fast for a month.
During Ramadan, Hindus go to work after completing the morning rituals like Muslims. This year, around 50 women observed fast.
Nirmalabai Patil said, "I have been observing fast for 10 years. I cook and eat before 5 am and then go to work on the fields. After working all day, I return home and cook in the evening before breaking the fast."
Fakir Baba is known as the God who grants 'navsala' (meaning promise of an offering in return for a request granted). Hindus and Muslims go to this dargah for darshan together.
Likewise Eid, all festivals such as Holi, Diwali and Saptah are celebrated together by Hindus and Muslims.