In This Chhattisgarh Jail, Inmates Turn Artists; Seek Transformation & Solace In Creativity

Raipur: Their journey can be best described as one from darkness to light. The prisoners of Raipur Central Jail, who once earned notoriety for crimes, have now taken up a new task of painting with brushes to vent their creativity. The confinement has proved to be no bar for 10 prisoners, who are receiving applause for their acrylic paintings. These prisoners, who had no formal training before, are finding solace in painting.

Out of 8 to 10 prisoners lodged in Raipur Central Jail, five prisoners move their hands fast on the canvas. Moved by their passion for painting, these prisoners take time out of their confinement and spend two to three hours painting images. The Raipur Central Jail authorities encourage them to improve their skills. The jail administration has provided paintbrushes and canvases to these prisoners. Buoyed by the new-found enthusiasm, these prisoners said they were ready to choose painting as a profession after their release from jail.

"I started painting three years ago. When I came to jail, I got the idea of ​​doing something creative since then. I started learning painting. Along with this, other prisoners are also being taught painting. About 10 prisoners do painting, but only four people are experts. After coming out of jail, I want to eke out a living out of painting," Sujit, a prisoner at Raipur Central Jail, said.

Bhesan, a fellow prisoner, also echoes the same. "After coming out of jail, I want to do painting work, which can become our source of living," he added.

They practice all kinds of painting, from spiritual painting to other forms of painting. So far, the prisoners have prepared many types of paintings. Images of Lord Ram, Radha Krishna, Mata Sita Luv and Kush have been made by them. Along with this, they are also making photos and paintings of politicians.

Sujit said he can make paintings by looking at any picture. "We only need a photo to make a painting," he added. "We are offering them all possible help," Raipur Central Jail superintendent Amit Shandilya said. According to him, prisoners showed interest in artwork. "We provided colour boxes, brushes and other items to these prisoners. This is the result of their positive thinking," he added.