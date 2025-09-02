In The Name Of Honour: Odisha Family Conducts Symbolic Funeral For A Daughter Who Chose Love

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: The chant of 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' was heard throughout Baliapalli village in Kabisuryanagar tehsil of Odisha’s Ganjam district. As people rushed out to see who passed away, they saw the family of Niranjan Gouda carrying the bier in their shoulders as people beating drums and cymbals accompanied them - exactly they way done in case of last rites of the dead. In what seemed like a body, draped in new saree, it was carried on the shoulders of grieving men and the procession moved solemnly across the village before being consigned to flames at the cremation ground.

But wait! To everyone's dismay, it was found to be a fake funeral as there was no corpse. What lay on the bier was a banana trunk covered with clothes. The so called 'deceased' was none other than Gouda's daughter, who was alive but considered dead for the family for choosing to marry outside her caste, much to the chagrin of the entire community.

For them, she was dead.

Family of the girl carry a banana plant as a symbolic dead body for funeral (ETV Bharat)

This funeral happened on Sunday. When Gouda’s third daughter decided to marry against the wishes of her family, she faced resistance from her parents. They believed that marrying in a caste 'lower' than their own was a 'criminal' act that would impact the bloodline and honour of the family.

A month back, their daughter married. Either under duress of the relatives and the larger caste group or as a decision to appease the community, Gouda and his wife decided to declare their daughter dead. Accordingly, a 'symbolic funeral' was held in the village square. A banana stem was placed on the pyre as the girl’s body at the village cremation ground and burned.

Villagers said the family also conducted post-cremation mourning rituals and organised a feast as is the funeral tradition.

Speaking to media, Gouda justified his action. “We raised four daughters and one son amid misery. We did not eat but ensured that our children got food. But we never thought one of our daughters would marry out of caste against our wishes. It has lowered our honour and my family and community could not accept it. We had no choice but to perform her death rites even when we know she is alive,” he said without any sense of remorse.

Her mother, Runu Gauda, too felt the same. "How could she do this when she knows the rules of the community? We have to live in this village among our community members. We had to carry out rituals of her death to satisfy our extended family members," she reasoned adding that, now on, their daughter is dead for them.

At a time when women are conquering the world, leading space missions and carving a place in every sphere, traditions steeped in superstitious beliefs continue to rule the roost in interior pockets of many districts in Odisha. And Ganjam is no exception.

The video of the incident recorded by a villager has gone viral and shaken many. In the name of 'purity' and 'honor', a girl was sacrificed at the altar for choosing to marry as per her choice, many responded to the video on social media.

Though no case has been formally registered, and the administration not interfered, such superstitious beliefs and practices keep happening in the name of parenthood and right over children's marital choices.

Renubala Samantaray, a sociologist in Bhubaneswar was not surprised when she was asked about such practices still prevalent. "The problem is we do not go to the root. We just blame a family. First, the education level of the family members, their cultural milieu and value system must be taken into consideration. Do we create awareness among such masses? The answer is a no," she explains.

Samantaray also states that such practices can be curbed if district administration and police officials take suo motu cognizance of the incident and convince parents. "Not only convince but make them aware that such norms are detrimental. Plus, efforts need to me made to increase the literacy level so that younger masses join hands to resist," she concludes.

Efforts to seek the reaction of the Kabisuryanagar police officials proved futile.