In The Bastion Of Royal Asiatic Lions In Gir, A Tribute To Beloved Big Cat 'Veeru'

Gir: There is a special connection between Asiatic lions and their safe haven Gir in Gujarat. While Gir has earned national and international fame for hosting the species of lions—once on the brink of extinction—local residents share a special bond with the beasts and hold condolence and tribute meetings even on the death of the big cats.

Locals in Gir are in a state of mourning after one of the two lions named Jai and Veeru died recently. The two lions, whose names were inspired by the special bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the Bollywood movie 'Sholay' , had brought the Gir forests to life. But the lion 'Veeru' died on June 12 after a fight with another animal making the locals sad.

The death of the big cat 'Veeru' has caused a wave of mourning among the Gir residents, who consider the lions as their own family members. (ETV Bharat)

Tribute To 'Veeru'

In honor of Veeru, the villagers of Gir recently organized condolence meetings to mourn their beloved lion's departure. Special condolence and tribute meetings were held in memory of the Veeru with locals offering floral tribute to the lion. Locals said that the tradition of paying tribute to the departed lions was centuries old and is followed even today.

For Many, Lions Are Like Family Members

The lions and local farmers in Gir share a special bond, which has grown with the passage of time like that of family members. According to the locals, even today, if they do not see one of the lions living around them even once in a day, they feel as if a member of the family has left the house.

The death of the big cat 'Veeru' has caused a wave of mourning among the Gir residents, who consider the lions as their own family members. (ETV Bharat)

Gir And Asiatic Lions

Gir has emerged as the safe haven for Asiatic lions, which were considered on the brink of extinction, thanks to the conservation efforts of both the authorities and locals alike. The conservation efforts date back to 1911 during the reign of then Nawab of Junagadh, Rasool Khan, who enforced a strict ban on hunting in view of the dwindling double digit number of the big cats.

In recent years, the lion population at Gir has recorded a promising jump, from 674 in 2020 to 891 in the latest census. (ETV Bharat)

In recent years, the lion population at Gir has recorded a promising jump, from 674 in 2020 to 891 in the latest census. The protected area has also expanded exponentially covering a massive 35000 sq km as on date.