In Talks With Rajnath, CM Sai Suggests Naming Navy Warships After Chhattisgarh Rivers, Regions

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and discussed a host of issues, including naming naval warships after the state's rivers and regions, and expansion of the Bilaspur airport, a government official said. During the discussion, Sai told Singh that a portion of land at the airport in Bilaspur's Chakarbhata area, belonging to the Ministry of Defence, could be made available for the aerodrome's expansion, an official statement said in state capital Raipur.

The CM also discussed the potential of developing the defence sector in the BJP-ruled state. He urged Singh to initiate defence-related projects in Chhattisgarh, said the statement. Highlighting the enthusiasm of Chhattisgarh's youth to pursue a career in the Indian armed forces, Sai noted the state's youngsters are known for their discipline, physical fitness, and patriotism.

He requested the Defence Minister to organise special Army recruitment rallies across the state to provide local youth opportunities to serve the nation, it added. Singh welcomed the proposal and assured the CM that the Centre was committed to recruiting talented youth from every part of the country and agreed to organise recruitment rallies in different parts of Chhattisgarh, the release said.