In Six Hours, Two Wanted Criminals Killed In Separate Police Encounters In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: After intense manhunt, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down two wanted criminals in separate encounters in Lucknow and Meerut in a span of six hours between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The first encounter took place late last night on the service lane of Agra Expressway, where Gurusevak, a notorious criminal wanted for kidnapping and murdering a cab driver from Unnao, was killed in encounter.

Lucknow DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said police received tip-off about Gurusevak's presence in the Para police station area. When a team tried to intercept him on the service lane of Agra Expressway, Gurusevak and one of his associates opened fire. "When police surrounded them, the criminals fired 4-5 rounds at the police. One of the bullets hit a Crime Branch Inspector, but the officer escaped unhurt because he was wearing bulletproof jacket. Another bullet struck a police jeep, and its windshield is completely shattered. When police retaliated, Gurusevak was shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead."

"His associate managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. A search operation is underway to nab him," the DCP added.