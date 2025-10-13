In Six Hours, Two Wanted Criminals Killed In Separate Police Encounters In Uttar Pradesh
One of the criminals was accused in a kidnapping and murder case, while the other was wanted in a rape case.
Lucknow: After intense manhunt, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down two wanted criminals in separate encounters in Lucknow and Meerut in a span of six hours between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The first encounter took place late last night on the service lane of Agra Expressway, where Gurusevak, a notorious criminal wanted for kidnapping and murdering a cab driver from Unnao, was killed in encounter.
Lucknow DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava said police received tip-off about Gurusevak's presence in the Para police station area. When a team tried to intercept him on the service lane of Agra Expressway, Gurusevak and one of his associates opened fire. "When police surrounded them, the criminals fired 4-5 rounds at the police. One of the bullets hit a Crime Branch Inspector, but the officer escaped unhurt because he was wearing bulletproof jacket. Another bullet struck a police jeep, and its windshield is completely shattered. When police retaliated, Gurusevak was shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead."
"His associate managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. A search operation is underway to nab him," the DCP added.
DCP Srivastava said Gurusevak was the prime accused in the cab driver's murder case. "After kidnapping the cab driver, the accused killed him and disposed of his body in Sitapur. Police had already arrested two of his associates before,” he said.
In another encounter in the wee hours of Monday, one Shahzad alias Nikki, a criminal carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, was killed in Sarurpur forest area.
According to police, Shahzad had seven criminal cases registered against him and was absconding in a rape case. When police confronted him in the forest, he opened fire. When police retaliated, he sustained gunshot injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Sarurpur Police Station in-charge said, "We have recovered a bike and a pistol from the encounter spot. Shahzad was a resident of Bahsuma and had a long criminal history."
