In Rare Surgical Feat Doctors Remove 8cm Nail Embedded In Boy’s Brain

Lucknow: In a rare surgical feat, doctors at the King George Medical University (KGMU) conducted a 10 hour long operation to remove an eight-centimetre-long iron nail that had entered a boy’s brain through his neck.

The trauma surgery team at KGMU performed this surgery on a seven year old from the Nawazpur area of Balrampur. The case is set to find a place in medical history. Head of Trauma Surgery Department at KGMU Dr Sandip Tiwari that the nail had entered the neck of the child when he fell down while playing on May 15. It went right up to his brain and got embedded there.

X-ray of the nail inside the sbrain (ETV Bharat)

The boy’s family members first took him to a private hospital and then to the district hospital in Balrampur from where he was referred to the trauma centre of KGMU.

He was examined by Dr Samar and Dr Ashutosh at 1 am on May 16 who later consulted other doctors and admitted the boy. This was a very complicated case where the boy's life was at stake.

The nail which was stuck in the brain of a boy (ETV Bharat)

“It was during the course of investigation that we found that the nail had gone from the neck to the brain barely missing a blood vessel. We consulted the experts in NeuroSurgery and ENT Departments and then decided to conduct this complicated surgery. The boy was later admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU),” said Dr Sandip Tiwari. He claimed that the boy is fine and under medical supervision.

The surgery was done at 10 pm on May 16 by the team comprising Dr Vaibhav Jaiswal, Dr Sameer Mishra, Dr Yaduvendra, Dr Lokesh, Dr Ekta, Dr Arpita, Dr Arjana, Dr Akanksha, Dr Vishal and Dr Ranvir Chandra Dwivedi.

Medical staff after removing the nail from the brain of the boy (ETV Bharat)

It was one of those rare freak accidents that necessitated an equally complicated surgery. A success in such cases emboldens the faith of common people in the public healthcare system.