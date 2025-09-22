ETV Bharat / state

In Ranchi, Gorkha Soldiers Get Ready To Give 'Gun Salute' To Maa Durga In 145-Year-Old Tradition

Ranchi: As Sharadiya Navratri ushers in festive mirth in Ranchi with devotion taking centrestage, Gorkha soldiers are gearing up for a unique Shakti Puja in Jharkhand's capital. In this part of the country, Gorkha soldiers of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP-1)worship goddess Durga with a gun salute, and the age-old reverence of weapons follows.



Navratri began at the JAP campus with Kalash Sthapana, marked by a ceremonial firing salute to Goddess Shakti on Monday. The nine-day festivities also see Gorkha women sitting around the Kalash. They chant hymns that echo across the barracks in accordance with the puja traditions there.



Mahanavami: Weapons and sacrifice

On Mahanavami, weapons are placed at the Goddess’s feet, believed to ensure unfailing accuracy in battle. The ritual of 101 sacrifices continues even today, followed by another gun salute, which is considered an affirmation of faith and valour.



A tradition born in 1880

The roots of this puja date back to 1880, when the Gorkha Brigade first began the practice. It survived through the Bihar Military Police era and, after Jharkhand’s formation, continues under JAP-1 with the same discipline and devotion.