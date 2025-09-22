ETV Bharat / state

In Ranchi, Gorkha Soldiers Get Ready To Give 'Gun Salute' To Maa Durga In 145-Year-Old Tradition

On Mahanavami, weapons are placed at the Goddess’s feet, believed to ensure unfailing accuracy in battle.

ETV Bharat
Gorkha soldiers offer gun salute to Goddess Durga during previous year's puja. (In Ranchi, Gorkhas Soldiers Give 'Gun Salute' To Maa Durga In 145-Year-Old Tradition)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ranchi: As Sharadiya Navratri ushers in festive mirth in Ranchi with devotion taking centrestage, Gorkha soldiers are gearing up for a unique Shakti Puja in Jharkhand's capital. In this part of the country, Gorkha soldiers of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP-1)worship goddess Durga with a gun salute, and the age-old reverence of weapons follows.

Navratri began at the JAP campus with Kalash Sthapana, marked by a ceremonial firing salute to Goddess Shakti on Monday. The nine-day festivities also see Gorkha women sitting around the Kalash. They chant hymns that echo across the barracks in accordance with the puja traditions there.

Mahanavami: Weapons and sacrifice
On Mahanavami, weapons are placed at the Goddess’s feet, believed to ensure unfailing accuracy in battle. The ritual of 101 sacrifices continues even today, followed by another gun salute, which is considered an affirmation of faith and valour.

A tradition born in 1880

The roots of this puja date back to 1880, when the Gorkha Brigade first began the practice. It survived through the Bihar Military Police era and, after Jharkhand’s formation, continues under JAP-1 with the same discipline and devotion.

In Ranchi, Gorkhas Soldiers Give 'Gun Salute' To Maa Durga In 145-Year-Old Tradition
The ceremonial pitcher. (ETV Bharat)

On Mahasaptami, the Phool Pati Shobha Yatra sees branches of nine sacred trees worshipped. For the worshippers, prayers are not just for divine blessings but also for ecological balance. The event culminates in another gun salute, symbolising the protection of both land and faith.

In Ranchi, Gorkhas Soldiers Give 'Gun Salute' To Maa Durga In 145-Year-Old Tradition
Gorkha women get prepared for the festivities in Ranchi. (ETV Bharat)

Gorkha soldiers, whether fighting Naxals or guarding VIPs, are admired for their courage. Many believe it is the grace of Goddess Shakti that empowers their bravery and loyalty. Speaking about the tradition, commandant Rakesh Ranjan said," The Durga Puja for Gorkhas is a living symbol of faith, discipline, and cultural pride."

He further said for the Gorkha families, worshipping Goddess Durga alongside their weapons is more than ritual, it is a 145-year-old heritage that binds devotion with duty, reminding Ranchi that courage and culture can march hand in hand.

Read more

  1. Armed With Faith: Gorkha Soldiers' Unique Durga Puja In Jharkhand

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND ARMED FORCEDURGA PUJADURGA PUJA OF GORKHA JAWANGORKHA GIVE GUN SALUTE TO DURGA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.