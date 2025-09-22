In Ranchi, Gorkha Soldiers Get Ready To Give 'Gun Salute' To Maa Durga In 145-Year-Old Tradition
On Mahanavami, weapons are placed at the Goddess’s feet, believed to ensure unfailing accuracy in battle.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
Ranchi: As Sharadiya Navratri ushers in festive mirth in Ranchi with devotion taking centrestage, Gorkha soldiers are gearing up for a unique Shakti Puja in Jharkhand's capital. In this part of the country, Gorkha soldiers of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP-1)worship goddess Durga with a gun salute, and the age-old reverence of weapons follows.
Navratri began at the JAP campus with Kalash Sthapana, marked by a ceremonial firing salute to Goddess Shakti on Monday. The nine-day festivities also see Gorkha women sitting around the Kalash. They chant hymns that echo across the barracks in accordance with the puja traditions there.
Mahanavami: Weapons and sacrifice
On Mahanavami, weapons are placed at the Goddess’s feet, believed to ensure unfailing accuracy in battle. The ritual of 101 sacrifices continues even today, followed by another gun salute, which is considered an affirmation of faith and valour.
A tradition born in 1880
The roots of this puja date back to 1880, when the Gorkha Brigade first began the practice. It survived through the Bihar Military Police era and, after Jharkhand’s formation, continues under JAP-1 with the same discipline and devotion.
On Mahasaptami, the Phool Pati Shobha Yatra sees branches of nine sacred trees worshipped. For the worshippers, prayers are not just for divine blessings but also for ecological balance. The event culminates in another gun salute, symbolising the protection of both land and faith.
Gorkha soldiers, whether fighting Naxals or guarding VIPs, are admired for their courage. Many believe it is the grace of Goddess Shakti that empowers their bravery and loyalty. Speaking about the tradition, commandant Rakesh Ranjan said," The Durga Puja for Gorkhas is a living symbol of faith, discipline, and cultural pride."
He further said for the Gorkha families, worshipping Goddess Durga alongside their weapons is more than ritual, it is a 145-year-old heritage that binds devotion with duty, reminding Ranchi that courage and culture can march hand in hand.
