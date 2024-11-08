In Proposal To Mamata, Abhishek Suggests Reshuffle In TMC's District Organisations, Municipalities

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said he has submitted to West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee a proposal for a performance-based reshuffle within its organisation in various towns, aiming to strengthen its effectiveness and improve electoral accountability. Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary and the de facto number two in the TMC, said the reshuffle, when implemented, will affect the district organisations and leaders holding various posts in the party's around 125 municipalities.

"Performance will be the key basis for this reshuffle. Just being loyal to a political leader is not going to protect you. Everyone has to perform as per their roles in the party's organisation," he said while interacting with a small group of journalists at his residence in Kalighat on Thursday. Banerjee said the changes would be necessary to ensure that leaders were actively contributing to the party's growth and stability.

"Around 125 municipalities will see a reshuffle, especially in areas where the results were disappointing," he added. The roles of councillors, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the civic bodies where the party did not meet its expectations in the Lok Sabha elections will be scrutinised, said the nephew of the chief minister. Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, indicated that a lack of active leadership in certain areas has hindered the party's reach.

Sources in the TMC said the reshuffle would be done to ensure a strong and effective organisation ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. It will, however, not affect the seven municipal corporation areas, including Kolkata, and the panchayat-level organisation of the party, the party leader said. The TMC has 35 organisational districts, and the changes are likely to be made in 10 of them, he said.

As Banerjee was speaking about his vision for the party, a large crowd was waiting outside his residence to greet him on his birthday. With bouquets and posters, they sought a glimpse of the leader amid gaiety. Banerjee greeted them and interacted with a few of them.