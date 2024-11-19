ETV Bharat / state

In Power Deficient Kashmir, People Slowly Switching Over To Solar Energy

Srinagar: As people in Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with electricity curtailment, the consumers are now switching over to solar energy with people having installed worth 1 MegaWatt rooftop solar plants.

Under the flagship 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', the government provides subsidised solar power plants for domestic and commercial consumers.

A Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) spokesperson stated that the scheme has generated wide consumer interest, with 249 rooftops already equipped with solar installations, achieving a total capacity of 1 MW.

All government buildings in the union territory have been directed to install solar energy plants for saving electricity and also for availing seamless power supply.

"1200 installations are currently underway, which are poised to achieve a target of 3.5 MW installed capacity within the next two months,” a KPDCL spokesperson said.

Initially, people were reluctant to install the subsidised plants. Since the installation of smart meters, and the hiking of electricity usage charges by the government, people are switching over to solar power.

"Consumers usually opt for solar systems with 4 kWp. 1407 consumers have finalized agreements with empanelled vendors," KPDCL spokesperson said.