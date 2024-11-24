In Political Wilderness, Vasundhara Slams 'Backstabbers', Vows To Fight For 'Dignity'

Jhalawar: Despite her pedigree, politics has not been a cakewalk for Vasundhara Raje, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Appears to be in political wilderness, Raje's distance in the party echelons looks apparent.

On Saturday, Raje who arrived on a one-day visit to Jhalawar to unveil the 14 feet high statue of Maharana Pratap, was found speaking her mind about 'backstabbers' in her own party.

“No matter how much you love a snake, it will still spit venom at you. I don't care nowadays though but it hurts at times,” Raje said. She further said, “I'm ready to get my head chopped off, but not ready to bow in front of my enemy.” Raje attacked her rivals within the party though she never named them. “In life, self-respect comes first, then other things to me. We don't need to be afraid, if we fight for what is right,” Raje said.

She also vowed to keep fighting for her 'dignity' continuously. Hitting back at her detractors, Raje said that clouds can come in front of the sun and make it invisible for some time, but they do not have the power to stop the sunlight for a long time.

Remembering Maharana Pratap, she said, “When bad times come, then even the kings who sleep on velvet beds in the palace are forced to sleep on a bed of thorns in the forest.”

She appealed peole present at the event to take a leaf out of the life of Maharana Pratap, who she said, taught all to remain undefeated even in troubled times.

“Those who are overjoyed in arrogance in the thought of a sense of happiness, crumble in crisis. Neither they succed nor can they create history," she said.

