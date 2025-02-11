In 'Mock Wedding', Belarusian Couple Ties The Knot In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: A couple from Belarus influenced by Indian culture had a mock wedding as per Hindu rituals in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Monday.

The unique wedding took place at Harimal Palace in Civil Lines area of the capital where the Belarusian couple Dmitry and Lizia Tracevic tied the knot afresh as per Hindu rituals.

Tourism businessman Suresh Sarwani said that Lidziya and Dmitry followed the rich cultural heritage and traditional customs of India and performed all the wedding rituals with great joy.

Belarusian Couple Ties The Knot In Rajasthan's Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Dmitry and Lizia Tracevic said that it was their dream to get married as per Hindu rituals one day. “Today our dream has come true, we both are very happy,” they said.

The unique wedding offered a glimpse of Indian and especially Rajasthani traditions as the bride and groom, dressed in traditional Indian attire, took rounds around the fire as per local customs. Groom Dmitry wore a traditional sherwani, while bride Lidzia wore a beautiful red lehenga and attracted everyone's attention.

Belarusian Couple Ties The Knot In Rajasthan's Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Sarwani said that the couple has a special attachment towards India and its cultural heritage due to which they chose Jaipur for their wedding.

According to tourism expert Sanjay Kaushik, the trend of mock weddings in Jaipur is increasing with many tourists from France, Italy, Germany and other countries showing interest in the weddings. He said that the initial cost of such a wedding starts from Rs 70,000 for expenses on the bride's jewellery, lehenga, makeup, groom's sherwani and car besides the temple priest's expenses.