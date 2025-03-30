ETV Bharat / state

In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Praises Haryana For Khelo India Para Games Triumph, Textile Waste Management

In his monthly broadcast, the prime minister said that the success of Haryana athletes will inspire other players in the country.

File photo of PM Modi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 6:21 PM IST

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' congratulated the players for their excellent performance in the recently held Khelo India Para Games. Haryana in particular has created history by securing the top position in these games.

The state won a total of 104 medals with 34 gold, 39 silver and 31 bronze medals, topping the medal tally. The Prime Minister described this achievement as a symbol of young talent and hard work. He said that this success will become a source of inspiration for the para-athletes of the country.

Role of Panipat in textile waste management
The Prime Minister also praised Panipat in Haryana for getting global recognition in the field of textile waste management. He said that Panipat has not only contributed to environmental protection through waste management, but has also turned it into an economic opportunity.

“The city has today emerged as a hub of textile recycling, paving the way for employment and sustainable development for the local people”.

Chief Minister expresses gratitude

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for this encouragement and guidance. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the state's 'triple engine government' is moving rapidly on the path of development. Saini stressed that the PM's support will take Haryana to new heights in the field of sports, industry and environment.

KHELO INDIA PARA GAMESNARENDRA MODI MANN KI BAATHARYANAPM MODI MANN KI BAAT

