In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Praises Haryana For Khelo India Para Games Triumph, Textile Waste Management

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' congratulated the players for their excellent performance in the recently held Khelo India Para Games. Haryana in particular has created history by securing the top position in these games.

The state won a total of 104 medals with 34 gold, 39 silver and 31 bronze medals, topping the medal tally. The Prime Minister described this achievement as a symbol of young talent and hard work. He said that this success will become a source of inspiration for the para-athletes of the country.

Role of Panipat in textile waste management

The Prime Minister also praised Panipat in Haryana for getting global recognition in the field of textile waste management. He said that Panipat has not only contributed to environmental protection through waste management, but has also turned it into an economic opportunity.