Kota Couple Dies by Suicide Over Online Gaming Debt; Four-Year-Old Daughter Found Safe

Kota: A couple died by suicide late Sunday night in Kheda Rampur village of Kaithoon police station area of ​​the Kota district, Rajasthan. The incident came to light on Monday morning when both the husband and wife did not wake up till morning. Immediately, the family knocked on the door, but there was no response. Hence, on peeping through the window, they found the bodies of husband and wife.

Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar Meena of Kaithoon police station says that the couple died by suicide in their room. At that time, their four-year-old daughter was also sleeping in the same room. After receiving information in the morning, the police team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of Kaithoon Community Health Centre. A post-mortem was conducted based on a complaint from the family. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Deepak Rathore alias Vicky and his wife, 27-year-old Krishna.

Debt from Online Gaming Turns Fatal

According to family members and neighbours, the deceased Deepak had a debt of about Rs 4 to 5 lakh, which was incurred due to online gaming. A day before the incident, Deepak called his sister-in-law and told her he was burdened with heavy debt and saw no option but to end his life.

Police said that there was no information about any dispute or fight in the house. The family members have not suspected anyone. Initial investigation has revealed financial crisis and debt, but the real reasons will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

