ETV Bharat / state

In Kerala, Ruling LDF, Opposition UDF Unite In Protest Against Lack Of Central Assistance To Wayanad Landslide Victims

Both the ruling LDF and UDF held separate protests against the failure of the Central government to rehabilitate the landslide victims.

Representational picture of Wayanad landslides in Kerala
Representational picture (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Wayanad: Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed widespread disruptions on Tuesday as both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal to protest the lack of assistance from the Central government for landslide victims.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF called for the hartals separately, demanding that the Union government declare the landslides that struck the region earlier this year a "national disaster" and provide urgent relief. Both parties allege that the central government has failed to provide the necessary support, despite several months having passed since the calamity.

The LDF accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding aid for political reasons, alleging that grievances against the state influenced the Centre's stance. Meanwhile, the UDF criticized the state government for not doing enough to alleviate the suffering of the landslide survivors.

The hartal resulted in widespread shop closures across the district and vehicle blockades in several areas, causing significant traffic snarls. State-run KSRTC buses continued to operate under police escort, while private vehicles were able to ply with minimal interruptions.

In Lakkidi, a brief confrontation took place between UDF workers and the police during a vehicle blockade.

Later in the day, both the LDF and UDF are expected to hold protest marches in major towns across the district.

The landslides, which occurred on July 30, devastated parts of three villages—Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai—and sections of Attamala. Official reports state that the disaster claimed 231 lives, with 47 still missing. The state government has been seeking additional support from the Centre, but tensions escalated last week after the Union government informed Kerala that current disaster response guidelines do not allow for the declaration of a "national disaster."

As the political standoff continues, residents of Wayanad are still waiting for the much-needed aid and assistance for recovery.

Read more:

  1. BJP Govt Playing Politics By Not Declaring Wayanad Landslides A National Disaster: Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Ahead Of By-Poll, Food Kits With Images of Congress Leaders Rahul, Priyanka Seized In Wayanad

Wayanad: Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed widespread disruptions on Tuesday as both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal to protest the lack of assistance from the Central government for landslide victims.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF called for the hartals separately, demanding that the Union government declare the landslides that struck the region earlier this year a "national disaster" and provide urgent relief. Both parties allege that the central government has failed to provide the necessary support, despite several months having passed since the calamity.

The LDF accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding aid for political reasons, alleging that grievances against the state influenced the Centre's stance. Meanwhile, the UDF criticized the state government for not doing enough to alleviate the suffering of the landslide survivors.

The hartal resulted in widespread shop closures across the district and vehicle blockades in several areas, causing significant traffic snarls. State-run KSRTC buses continued to operate under police escort, while private vehicles were able to ply with minimal interruptions.

In Lakkidi, a brief confrontation took place between UDF workers and the police during a vehicle blockade.

Later in the day, both the LDF and UDF are expected to hold protest marches in major towns across the district.

The landslides, which occurred on July 30, devastated parts of three villages—Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai—and sections of Attamala. Official reports state that the disaster claimed 231 lives, with 47 still missing. The state government has been seeking additional support from the Centre, but tensions escalated last week after the Union government informed Kerala that current disaster response guidelines do not allow for the declaration of a "national disaster."

As the political standoff continues, residents of Wayanad are still waiting for the much-needed aid and assistance for recovery.

Read more:

  1. BJP Govt Playing Politics By Not Declaring Wayanad Landslides A National Disaster: Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Ahead Of By-Poll, Food Kits With Images of Congress Leaders Rahul, Priyanka Seized In Wayanad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAYANAD LANDSLIDESWAYANAD BYPOLLLDFUDFWAYANAD HARTAL LANDSLIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.