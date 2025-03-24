ETV Bharat / state

In Jharkhand's Killing Fields, Jawans Get IED Scare From Embattled Maoists

A decisive battle is going on between the police and Naxalites in the Kolhan area of ​​​​Jharkhand. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Hounded by security forces, Naxalites, who are running out of manpower and funds, have gone rampantly planting IEDs across Chaibasa in Jharkhand in a counter measure, giving death scare to personnel

The move has posed a challenge to central security forces and state police personnel who are fearing the loss of their men. As the security forces are getting closer to the Naxalites, the incidents of explosions are also increasing. In March 2025, three incidents of explosions resulted in the killing of a CRPF sub-inspector and the injury of five soldiers.



IEDs become a challenge

A security official said the Saranda area of ​​​​Jharkhand is the only area left from where a large group of Naxalites is to be wiped out. Some of the dreaded Naxalites run rewards of Rs 1 crore on them.

"The security forces engaged in the operation want to conquer Saranda by any means, but the deadly material laid underground is becoming a hindrance in our way," he said.

Three soldiers were injured in the explosion on March 5, and another one was injured in the explosion on March 16. CRPF sub-inspector Sunil Mandal was killed and a CRPF head constable was injured in the explosion on March 22.

Maoist hotbeds

Jaraikela, Rengra, Tonto, Sonuwa, Jeteya, Gudri and Tumbahata of Chaibasa are such areas where Naxalites have planted death traps everywhere in the forests. As many as 22 villagers have lost their lives in the last one and a half years due to explosions in these forest areas. The situation is such that even the soldiers who go on expeditions in the forest on bikes are becoming victims of IED bombs.

In March 2025, three incidents of explosions resulted in the killing of a CRPF sub-inspector and the injury of five soldiers. (ETV Bharat)

Jawans on the vigil are targets

A decisive battle is going on between the police and Naxalites in the Kolhan area of ​​​​Jharkhand. The police would have won the battle of Kolhan long ago, but the IED bombs planted by the Naxalites in the forest areas have come as roadblocks. Since November 2022, 26 security personnel have been injured in the IED blasts in Kolhan.