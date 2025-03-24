In Jharkhand's Killing Fields, Jawans Get IED Scare From Embattled Maoists

Ranchi: Hounded by security forces, Naxalites, who are running out of manpower and funds, have gone rampantly planting IEDs across Chaibasa in Jharkhand in a counter measure, giving death scare to personnel
The move has posed a challenge to central security forces and state police personnel who are fearing the loss of their men. As the security forces are getting closer to the Naxalites, the incidents of explosions are also increasing. In March 2025, three incidents of explosions resulted in the killing of a CRPF sub-inspector and the injury of five soldiers.
IEDs become a challenge
A security official said the Saranda area of Jharkhand is the only area left from where a large group of Naxalites is to be wiped out. Some of the dreaded Naxalites run rewards of Rs 1 crore on them.
"The security forces engaged in the operation want to conquer Saranda by any means, but the deadly material laid underground is becoming a hindrance in our way," he said.
Three soldiers were injured in the explosion on March 5, and another one was injured in the explosion on March 16. CRPF sub-inspector Sunil Mandal was killed and a CRPF head constable was injured in the explosion on March 22.
Maoist hotbeds
Jaraikela, Rengra, Tonto, Sonuwa, Jeteya, Gudri and Tumbahata of Chaibasa are such areas where Naxalites have planted death traps everywhere in the forests. As many as 22 villagers have lost their lives in the last one and a half years due to explosions in these forest areas. The situation is such that even the soldiers who go on expeditions in the forest on bikes are becoming victims of IED bombs.
Jawans on the vigil are targets
A decisive battle is going on between the police and Naxalites in the Kolhan area of Jharkhand. The police would have won the battle of Kolhan long ago, but the IED bombs planted by the Naxalites in the forest areas have come as roadblocks. Since November 2022, 26 security personnel have been injured in the IED blasts in Kolhan.
Among them, inspector Prabhakar Sahni, Havildar Alakh Das, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Ajay Linda, Bharat Singh Rai, Farooqui Shahrukh Khan, Veerpal Singh, Prince Singh, Amresh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Santosh and Chiranjiv Patre of 209 Cobra Battalion have been injured in the blast. All were hurriedly airlifted to Ranchi.
Most of the jawans recovered from their injuries but many are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. Several CRPF jawans, including Inshar Ali, Rakesh Kumar Pathak, Pankaj Kumar Yadav and Sanjeev Kumar were injured in Kolhan.
22 villagers killed since November 2023
Besides security personnel, the villagers are also bearing the brunt of IED explosions. Kolhan accounted for the most number of civilian casualties as 24 villagers have lost their lives due to blasts IED planted by Naxalites, while 14 have been seriously injured.
On January 7, a seven-year-old child, Sanika, a resident of Jaraikela, died in an IED explosion. On September 19, 2024, a villager named Sunil Surin died in an IED explosion in Tirilposhi.
On 17 October 2024, a villager named Sunil Surin died in an IED explosion in Jaraikela. On 16 February 2024, villager Ramdayal Purti died in an IED explosion in Jaraikela. On January 24, 2023, a 13-year-old boy from Katamba was seriously injured in an IED explosion planted by Naxalites. On February 21, 2023, Chandra Gop, a 23-year-old villager, died in a landmine explosion near Meralgada in Goilkera police station area of Chaibasa. On February 23, 2023, an elderly woman Jema Hansda, who had gone to collect wood, was killed. An elderly woman named Krishna Purti died in a landmine explosion in the forest of Rukburu in Tonto police station area of Chaibasa.
On March 1, 2023, Krishna Purti, an elderly woman, died in a landmine explosion at Ichahatu in Chaibasa. On March 1, 2023, a 50-year-old woman, Nandi Purti, was seriously injured in an explosion in Ichahatu.
On March 25, 2023, a 62-year-old woman, Guruvari, died in a landmine explosion in Mufassil police station area of Chaibasa, while elderly woman Chandu was seriously injured in the same explosion.
ID explosions also took place in the forests on April 9 and April 14 2023, 2023 at Tonto in Chaibasa. A six-year-old boy and an elderly man were injured.
Jena Koda, 35, died in the explosion on April 14, 2023. On 20 May 2023, 10-year-old innocent Nara Koda died in an explosion in Tonto police station area.
On May 25, 2023, a 50-year-old Kande Languri died in an explosion in Luiya forest of Tonto police station area. On November 20, 2022, Chetan Koda died in a landmine explosion in Tonto police station area of Chaibasa. On December 28, 2022, 23-year-old Singrai Purti died in a landmine explosion in Goilkera.
In Jharkhand, Naxalites have traditionally targeted the villagers. With security personnel's intervention, Maoists had been driven out from most of the Naxal areas of Jharkhand. In certain pockets of Kolhan, Naxalites are still holed up.