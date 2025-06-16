In Jharkhand, A Student Passes Class 10 Board Exam Without Appearing In It; Stunned Education Dept Orders Probe

Sahibganj: Nandini Kumari has passed the Jharkhand Class 10 board examination, but her puzzled father Sanjay Mandal questions how come she qualified the exam without appearing in it in the first place!

According to Mandal, Kumari was not allowed to appear in this year's class 10 exam by the Jharkhand Academic Council for being underage for the exam. Yet her results, which show she has secured 46 percent marks, have put the Education Department in the dock for grave negligence. The results, which were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council also reflected her correct parentage thereby leaving the student and her family all the more perplexed.

Kumari, who is from Digghi Naya Tola in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, studies at the Upgraded High School Digghi in Patna block.

However, it has come to light that the board has mistaken the girl student with her namesake, Nandini Kumari, daughter of Hari Prasad Ravidas and Jitni Devi, a resident of Adhatikar of Barhdahwa block. The second student is the classmate of the first and has passed this year's class 10 exam. However, there was a mix-up on part of the board authorities due to negligence of the school authorities.

Nandini Kumari, the student, who has actually passed the class 10 exam said that the admit card showed her mother's name as Rita Devi and father's name as Sanjay Mandal, but she did not pay attention to it and wrote the exam.

On Sunday, she said that she has passed the exam, but has not received the mark sheet yet.

Sahibganj DEO Dr Durganand Jha acknowledged teh mistake by the department saying the qualified student's mark sheet will be rectified.

"There are two students in the school named Nandini. One was stopped due to being underage, but the registration number and parents' name of the first Nandini have been recorded in the papers of the second Nandini Kumari. This is a big mistake of the department. Action will be taken after investigation. At the same time, the certificate of Nandini who appeared in the exam will be corrected," Jha said.