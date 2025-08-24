In Japan, Chhattisgarh CM Meets Bastar's Avinash Tiwari To Explore Growth Opportunities

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is on an international tour to Japan, where he met with Bastar native and global entrepreneur Avinash Tiwari, to explore industrial growth opportunities for the state.

In his first stop in Tokyo, CM Sai visited the historic Asakusa Temple, before attending a series of meetings focused on Chhattisgarh's industrial development. The highlight of his visit was a productive conversation with Avinash Tiwari, a member of the Board of Directors at BOYES & MOORES INTERNATIONAL COMPANY, where they discussed potential investment avenues for the state’s growing economy.

During their meeting, CM Sai shared insights about Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy, emphasising the state’s commitment to becoming an investment hub.

CM Sai also shared information about the investment-friendly policies of the state government with Avinash Tiwari. He gave detailed information about the investment-friendly policies of the state government, industrial infrastructure and support to investors. He said that Chhattisgarh is rapidly becoming an attractive destination for industry and investment today. Due to which the youth here are getting an opportunity to make their mark at the global level.

Sources in the CM's office said the conversation was positive: It was agreed in the meeting that in the coming time, serious work will be done on new industry and investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh, which will provide employment to the youth of the state and economic strength at the local level. CM Sai looked very happy after the positive conversation. He expressed his happiness by meeting and talking to Bastar student Avinash Tiwari.

"It is a matter of pride to us that Avinash Tiwari, a native of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, has made a mark on the global stage. The youths from our state must take inspiration from him. He is a great source of inspiration in the direction of industry and employment generation," Sai said.

Tiwari is originally a resident of Tokapal area of ​​​​Bastar district. He is an alumnus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Barsoor (Dantewada).

During his Japan tour, the CM reached Little India in Tokyo and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking there, he said that Bapu's immortal message of peace and harmony is a source of inspiration for humanity all over the world.