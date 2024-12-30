In Horrific Hit-And-Run Accident In UP, Motorcyclist Rammed By Car; Dragged For 2 KM In Sambhal

Sambhal: In a horrific hit-and-run accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a SUV rammed a motorcyclist and dragged him along with the two-wheeler for two kilometers leaving him grievously injured in Sambhal district of the state on Sunday.

The accident happened near Wajidpuram on Moradabad road in Sambhal Sadar Kotwali area. It is learnt that the victim Sukhveer, a resident of Shahjad Kheda village in Mainather area of Moradabad district, was returning home on a bike from his in-laws' house in Basla village of Hayatnagar in Sambhal district on Sunday evening. As soon as he reached Moradabad road, a Bolero car hit the bike rider, who got trapped beneath the car. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver of the car increased the speed of the vehicle dragging the motorcyclist for 2 kilometers.

Injured motorcyclist being treated at hospital after Sambhal (ETV Bharat)

Sukhbir, who was grievously injured in the accident, was taken to the District Joint Hospital where the doctors referred him to a tertiary care hospital for specialised treatment. Sadar Kotwali in-charge Anuj Tomar said that efforts are being made to nab the driver of the car. Further investigation into the hit-and-run accident is going on.

Accident Video Goes Viral

The video of the horrific road accident has gone viral on social media. It is believed that the video was captured by another motorcyclist moving behind the Bolero car who later circulated it on social media.