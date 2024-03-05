In His Southern Sojourn, PM Modi Targets 'Parivarvad', Calls out 'Dynasts'

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Telangana and Tamil Nadu on Monday raked up 'parivarvad' or dynastic politics to target rival parties, Congress and DMK as he focused on southern states before Lok Sabha polls due in coming months.

Just like in Telangana, where he coined 'jhoot and loot', he launched a no-holds-barred attack on DMK, a prime constituent of INDIA bloc.

At the same time, PM Modi said the BJP on the other hand believes in putting 'nation first' unlike the INDIA bloc allies, which stands for 'family first.'

PM Modi especially mentioned the names of DMK and Congress and questioned whether having a family grants a license to engage in corruption in the country.

"Congress, DMK and the parties associated with the INDIA alliance are corruption and dynastic parties. For them, their family is everything, corruption is everything," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that leaders within the INDIA bloc have adopted a new strategy to criticize him, claiming that "Modi has no family"

Addressing a public event in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi said, "You all know the DMK, Congress and other parties. Their motto is family first. Modi says nation first and that is why people in the INDI alliance have found a new formula to abuse me. They say Modi doesn't have a family. Does this mean that those who have families get a license to commit corruption? They have developed a habit of abusing my family again and again."

PM Modi further mentioned that "he left his home not for his enjoyment but for the country. "I have left home not for myself but for the country. My family is this country, 140 crore countrymen. Jiska koi nahi wo bhi Modi Ke hai aur Modi unka hai. Mere Bharat mera Parivaar and that's why the entire country is saying today, "Main Hoon Modi ka a Parivaar..." he said.

Incidentally, Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion. "These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, that an MP or MLA cannot claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with the vote or speech in the Parliament or Legislative Assembly, the Prime Minister said that the INDIA bloc is in mourning over the apex court decision.

The Supreme Court has today overturned a decision granting protection to corrupt leaders of the INDI alliance. I welcome this decision. After this decision of the Supreme Court, the INDIA alliance is mourning, they are crying because INDIA alliance does not know anything else except bribery, corruption and corrupting the country's systems," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will not allow the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu to "loot" the money meant for public welfare, adding that whatever MK Stalin's party has looted from the people will be recovered by the BJP and will be spent on the people of the state. Calling it a 'Modi guarantee', the Prime Minister said that the BJP is committed to the development of Tamil Nadu.

"The Centre is directly sending money to beneficiary accounts. DMK people are having a problem with this. I want to tell them (DMK) that Modi will not let you loot the money of the people of Tamil Nadu and the money you looted will be recovered and spent for the people of the state. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

He also claimed that drugs are being freely sold in Tamil Nadu. "Today's drugs are being sold in Tamil Nadu freely and it's worrisome to me. You should be more aware and cautious about the party. This is a symptom of danger. Give BJP a chance to eradicate drugs and it's Modi guarantee," he said.

He further mentioned that DMK was more focused on managing media than putting efforts into flood management when Cyclone Michaung touched the state in December last year. "DMK turned away from the problems people were facing during the cyclone. People in Chennai were facing problems. Instead of helping them, they aggravated their problems. At the time of the crisis, DMK people were busy with media management instead of flood management. Water was filled inside the houses but DMK was saying everything was fine," he said.

Taking a further dig at DMK, the Prime Minister said that many people in the state get upset whenever he is about to visit Tamil Nadu. "Your love for me is very old but in recent years, whenever I visit Tamil Nadu, many people get stomach aches. They are having a problem because the BJP's popularity is continuously increasing here," he said. "Every time I come to Chennai, I feel energised by the people. It is great to be here in this city, which is full of life. Chennai is also a great hub of talent, trade and tradition. In our mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai will play a very important role," he added.