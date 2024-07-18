ETV Bharat / state

In First Public Appearance Post Hathras Stampede, Godman Surajpal Alias Bhole Baba Visits Native Village Bahadur Nagar

Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar alias Bhole Baba who is at the centre of the July 2 stampede during a satsang in which 124 people were killed made his first public appearance by visiting his native village

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar alias Bhole Baba, in whose satsang 124 people died in the Hathras Satsang accident on July 2, reached Bahadur Nagar village in Patiyali tehsil area of Kasganj district, his birthplace, on Wednesday in his first public appearance post the tragic incident.

As soon as the news of Bhole Baba's arrival spread in the area, hundreds of his devotees and followers reached Bahadur Nagar to have his glimpse.

A huge crowd of devotees gathered outside the ashram to have a glimpse of Bhole Baba with a wave of enthusiasm palpable among the devotees of Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Bhole Baba.

Surajpal's lawyer AP Singh, who accompanied the priest, said that on the advice of doctors, he has reached his birthplace Bahadur Nagar for health benefits. He said that the godman's condolences are with the families of all those who died in the incident and all the district committees have also been requested to provide all possible help to the families of the deceased and injured in their respective districts. Arrangements should be made for the education of the children of the deceased, he said. Over a question on the SIT investigation, Singh said that he has full faith in the SIT investigation formed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh also appealed the followers of the godman not to come to the village to meet him in a bid to avoid overcrowding.

The self-styled godman is at the centre of the mishap when 124 people were killed in stampede during the satsang of Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Sikandrarao of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on July 2. The UP government has formed a SIT headed by ADG Anupam Kulshrestha to probe the case.

