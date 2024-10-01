ETV Bharat / state

In His Latest Tour Of Poll-Bound Maharashtra, Shah Meets BJP MLAs, Workers In Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets the supporters during a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers, in Mumbai on Tuesday ( ANI )

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday held a key meeting with party MLAs and a select group of workers in Mumbai during his latest visit to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party's Mumbai unit head Ashish Shelar, among others, were present at the meeting in Dadar where Shah also addressed the gathering.

There are 36 assembly seats in Mumbai of which the BJP won 16 in the 2019 polls. Elections to the 288-member state assembly are expected to be held in November.

Shah, a key election strategist of the BJP who was on his third visit to Maharashtra in a fortnight, last month completed tour of the Vidarbha region, where he engaged with party workers and local legislators.