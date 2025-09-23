In Gaya For Pind Daan, Shivakumar Predicts Nitish Kumar Govt's Defeat In Upcoming Bihar Election
His statement comes at a time when political discussions around the 2025 elections are intensifying.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
Gaya: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in Gaya for a religious ritual, exuded confidence in the India Alliance's prospects in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
After offering Pind Daan for his ancestors at the sacred Vishnupad temple, Shivakumar said that Nitish Kumar-led Bihar’s government will face defeat in the elections, with the Grand Alliance emerging victorious.
The minister performed the Pind Daan ritual for his father, grandfather, and other ancestors. He also visited the sanctum sanctorum of the Vishnupad temple, offering prayers and seeing the divine footprints of Lord Vishnu.
He stressed that the Grand Alliance will come to power in Bihar, signaling a shift in the political landscape of the state. His statement comes at a time when political discussions around the 2025 elections are intensifying.
Shivakumar appeared at peace with himself after performing the Pind Daan and urged everyone to follow this spiritual tradition. He also took the time to inscribe his name in the ledger of the Pandas who manage the Pind Daan rituals in Gaya.
"I am very happy to come here. I performed the Pind Daan ritual for all my ancestors, including my father and grandfather. Everyone should follow this tradition," he said.
Shivakumar's statement regarding Bihar politics adds a new dimension to the growing anticipation ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state.