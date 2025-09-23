ETV Bharat / state

In Gaya For Pind Daan, Shivakumar Predicts Nitish Kumar Govt's Defeat In Upcoming Bihar Election

DK Shivakumar. ( ETV Bharat )

Published : September 23, 2025

Gaya: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in Gaya for a religious ritual, exuded confidence in the India Alliance's prospects in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. After offering Pind Daan for his ancestors at the sacred Vishnupad temple, Shivakumar said that Nitish Kumar-led Bihar’s government will face defeat in the elections, with the Grand Alliance emerging victorious. The minister performed the Pind Daan ritual for his father, grandfather, and other ancestors. He also visited the sanctum sanctorum of the Vishnupad temple, offering prayers and seeing the divine footprints of Lord Vishnu. DK Shivakumar offers pind daan in Gaya. (ETV Bharat)