In First Visit To Manipur After 2023 Ethnic Violence, PM Modi To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 8,500 Crore

Imphal: Over two years after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on September 13 and unveil projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Opposition parties have been criticising the Prime Minister for not visiting the northeastern state, where clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

According to officials, Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Kukis are in the majority.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate infrastructure projects totaling Rs 1,200 crore from the state capital Imphal dominated by the Meiteis, they said.

It was being speculated for the past few days that Modi would club his official visit to neighbouring Mizoram with one in Manipur, but no confirmation was available from either the government or the BJP.

However, on Thursday evening, the government put up a large billboard announcing the PM’s programmes at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground and at Kangla Fort in the state capital on September 13.

The hoarding came up at Keisampat Junction, a key location in Imphal, which is also close to the BJP’s state headquarters. More such billboards are expected to be put up in the state.

Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since February, after the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government issued an advisory asking the public attending a “VVIP programme” in Peace Ground on September 13 not to bring "key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition..

A notification that did not mention the Prime Minister’s name also advised the public to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described the PM’s visit as a "very fortunate" one for the people and the state.