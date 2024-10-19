In First Visit To Jammu, CM Omar Abdullah Says 'Committed To Reclaim Everything Snatched From J&K'

Jammu: Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, visited Jammu, in his first visit to the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, on Saturday.

The Chief Minister received a grand welcome upon his arrival. Party leaders and workers celebrated outside the party office and gave an enthusiastic reception to Omar Abdullah on his first visit to Jammu.

Interestingly, Member of Legislative Assembly from Bani, Dr Rameshwar Singh, who won election from Bani constituency as an independent candidate, reached the National Conference office to welcome Omar Abdullah. MLA Rameshwar Singh said that the arrival of Omar Abdullah to Jammu was a “hope for the people of Jammu amid the rumors that the National Conference-led Omar Abdullah Government will do injustice for Jammu”.

“But on the first day of the oath ceremony, Omar Abdullah chose Deputy Chief Minister from Jammu, and on the second day, Omar Abdullah visited Jammu, which shows the true spirit of the National Conference towards equal development of all regions,” Singh said.

Addressing party workers at the Jammu office, Omar Abdullah assured them that the government is “committed to reclaiming everything that was taken from Jammu and Kashmir” in an apparent reference to Article 370 restoration and demand to restore J&K's statehoood.

He stated, "Though Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory, we will get back everything that was taken from us."

His statement comes amid criticism, as during the first cabinet meeting, although the restoration of statehood was approved, the issue of Article 370's abrogation was not discussed. For this omission, Abdullah faced criticism from both the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and People's Conference, which accused the National Conference of stepping back from its demand for the restoration of special status.

Omar said that appointing Surinder Choudhary as the deputy Chief Minister was an “answer to those who accused us of being a family-centric party”.

“The Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Chaudhary, has no familial connection to me or my family," he said.

Omar added, "Making him the Deputy Chief Minister was not out of compulsion. My sole aim was to send a message to the people of Jammu that their representation in the government is equal to that of Kashmir. Today, we have both a Chief Minister and a Deputy Chief Minister from the same party, which is an answer to those who labeled the National Conference as a party only for Muslims."

Regarding Congress, Omar Abdullah mentioned that the party has yet to decide whether it wants a role in the Council of Ministers.

After addressing the workers, the Chief Minister headed to his official residence, where he met various delegations.