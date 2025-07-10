In Drug-plagued Punjab, Bulldozer Action On Councilor's Encroachment On Municipal Land

Mansa: Authorities in Punjab's Mansa demolished the structure built illegally by a councilor on the municipal land on Thursday, officials said.

SDM Kala Ram said that the structure built by the accused councilor Boney Kumar on the land of the Municipal Council was demolished by a team of civil and police officials. Ram said that the accused councilor has several cases of NDPS Act registered against him and had illegally encroached the land of the Municipal Council. According to SDM Ram, the Municipal Council had also issued a notice to him to remove the encroachment, but to no avail prompting the authorities to take action.

The accused councilor is said to be a serial offender whose house was demolished by the authorities in another case.

The demolition exercise was carried out under the Punjab government's campaign against drug trade in the state. Under the war against drugs, the Punjab government is continuously taking action where the houses of drug smugglers are being demolished with bulldozers while drug smugglers are also being arrested on a large scale.

On Tuesday, Bathinda Police made a significant breakthrough against trans-border narco-smuggling by recovering 40 Kg Heroin, operated by a foreign-based smuggler, and apprehended six key drug traffickers of the cartel.

According to police, preliminary investigation reveals that the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for further distribution in Punjab. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the drug supply chain, including its cross-border linkages.