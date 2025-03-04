ETV Bharat / state

In Deregulated Markets, Jammu And Kashmir Govt’s Price Control Directive Lacks Enforcement

Officials acknowledge the lack of authority to regulate prices in the backdrop of LG administration's move to deregulate markets two years ago.

Dates on sale at a market in Kashmir during Ramadan 2025
Dates on sale at a market in Kashmir during Ramadan 2025 (ETV Bharat)
By Moazum Mohammad

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Srinagar: With the cost of essentials particularly during Ramadan food hitting the roof, authorities in the Kashmir valley are finding themselves powerless to intervene.

Officials admit they lack the authority to regulate prices, leaving people frustrated especially during the holy month of fast.

The lack of enforcement stemmed two years ago when the Lieutenant Governor’s administration deregulated markets, divesting the J&K Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department of powers to control prices in markets.

Now, even as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued directives to curb price hikes, officials say they are unable to act.

“We are aware of the meeting CM held but we are helpless without the legal authority,” said a senior official speaking on condition of anonymity. “We receive complaints about price disparities but we can’t take action unless a formal directive revokes the previous deregulation.”

In Srinagar, people are feeling the pinch especially when it comes to Ramadhan staples like dates.

From premium varieties such as Ajwa to Medjoul to more affordable options, the demand for dates surges across the Valley.

“The consignments arrive from West Asia, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as from domestic markets in India,” said Bashir Ahmad Bashir, who is the president of New Kashmir Fruit Association.

According to him, dates worth crores are brought to Muslim majority region ahead of Ramadan.

Yet, despite the seasonal demand business is sluggish.

Dates on sale at a market in Kashmir during Ramadan 2025
Dates on sale at a market in Kashmir during Ramadan 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Many traders in commercial hub Lal Chowk and adjoining areas say sales have dropped, blaming inflation and declining purchasing power.

“People simply don’t have the money to spend,” said 72-year-old businessman Ghulam Mohammad at Koker Bazar.

He cited unemployment which is at an all-time high in the region for affecting people’s purchasing power.

Shoppers like Mohammad Ashraf too share their concerns saying unregulated prices leave people with no choice to cut back on essentials.

“There is none to turn to for registering our grievances,” he added. “The assurances are merely on paper and nowhere on the ground.”

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said he needs to look into the matter before responding.

