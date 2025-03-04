ETV Bharat / state

In Deregulated Markets, Jammu And Kashmir Govt’s Price Control Directive Lacks Enforcement

Dates on sale at a market in Kashmir during Ramadan 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: With the cost of essentials particularly during Ramadan food hitting the roof, authorities in the Kashmir valley are finding themselves powerless to intervene.

Officials admit they lack the authority to regulate prices, leaving people frustrated especially during the holy month of fast.

The lack of enforcement stemmed two years ago when the Lieutenant Governor’s administration deregulated markets, divesting the J&K Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department of powers to control prices in markets.

Now, even as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued directives to curb price hikes, officials say they are unable to act.

“We are aware of the meeting CM held but we are helpless without the legal authority,” said a senior official speaking on condition of anonymity. “We receive complaints about price disparities but we can’t take action unless a formal directive revokes the previous deregulation.”

In Srinagar, people are feeling the pinch especially when it comes to Ramadhan staples like dates.

From premium varieties such as Ajwa to Medjoul to more affordable options, the demand for dates surges across the Valley.

“The consignments arrive from West Asia, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as from domestic markets in India,” said Bashir Ahmad Bashir, who is the president of New Kashmir Fruit Association.