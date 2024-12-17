In Chhattisgarh Meet, Amit Shah Gives Security Forces March 2026 Deadline To End Naxalism

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said all security forces and agencies should make joint efforts to completely eliminate Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.

Shah held a review meeting on the situation of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, union home secretary Govind Mohan, Chhattisgarh chief secretary Amitabh Jain, Director general of police Ashok Juneja and director general of Central Armed Police Forces were present at the meeting.

“We still have a lot of work to do towards eliminating Naxalism before March 2026 and the NIA will play a very important role in this. CRPF, ITBP, BSF, Chhattisgarh Police and DRG together have moved towards a very big goal in a year. Certainly, we will end Naxalism before March 2026," he said.

Shah lauded the efforts of Chhattisgarh Police and other security forces, which according to him, have worked in a coordinated manner in the fight against Naxalism. Naxalites have suffered the most damage in the last year due to the security forces, which is a huge success, he said.

Earlier, he visited the Gundam Forward Operating Base in Bijapur and reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces. Shah congratulated the jawans on their success against Naxalism in 2024 and encouraged them to continue the fight against Maoism with the same zeal.