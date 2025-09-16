ETV Bharat / state

In Biggest Ever Acquisition Move, Karnataka Govt To Acquire 1.33L Acres Of Land For UPK Stage-3 Project

Bengaluru: In what could be the biggest land acquisition process in the country after the Narmada Dam project, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to acquire 1.33 lakh acres of land, spending a whopping Rs 70,000 crore to implement the Upper Krishna Stage-3 project.

A special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday fixed Rs 40 lakh per acre of irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre of rain-fed land as compensation to be given to farmers whose land will be submerged.

The project involves increasing the height of the Almatti reservoir to 524.25 meters from the existing 519.6 meters, impounding an additional 130 tmcft of water and bringing an additional 5.94 lakh hectares under irrigation in Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal and Gadag districts.

About 75,000 acres of land are estimated to submerge in the backwaters after the height of the reservoir is increased.

The government requires the acquisition of another 57,800 acres for constructing canals, of which 23,600 acres have already been acquired. For this land, the cabinet has decided to provide Rs 25 lakh per acre of dry land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for irrigated land. Another 6,469 acres will be required for rehabilitation and reconstruction works.

"After a detailed discussion in the cabinet meeting, we have fixed the compensation acceptable to farmers. Once completed, the project will bring prosperity to the state, particularly farmers of North Karnataka," said Siddaramaiah, terming the cabinet decision a historic one.