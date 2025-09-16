In Biggest Ever Acquisition Move, Karnataka Govt To Acquire 1.33L Acres Of Land For UPK Stage-3 Project
Bengaluru: In what could be the biggest land acquisition process in the country after the Narmada Dam project, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to acquire 1.33 lakh acres of land, spending a whopping Rs 70,000 crore to implement the Upper Krishna Stage-3 project.
A special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday fixed Rs 40 lakh per acre of irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre of rain-fed land as compensation to be given to farmers whose land will be submerged.
The project involves increasing the height of the Almatti reservoir to 524.25 meters from the existing 519.6 meters, impounding an additional 130 tmcft of water and bringing an additional 5.94 lakh hectares under irrigation in Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal and Gadag districts.
About 75,000 acres of land are estimated to submerge in the backwaters after the height of the reservoir is increased.
The government requires the acquisition of another 57,800 acres for constructing canals, of which 23,600 acres have already been acquired. For this land, the cabinet has decided to provide Rs 25 lakh per acre of dry land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for irrigated land. Another 6,469 acres will be required for rehabilitation and reconstruction works.
"After a detailed discussion in the cabinet meeting, we have fixed the compensation acceptable to farmers. Once completed, the project will bring prosperity to the state, particularly farmers of North Karnataka," said Siddaramaiah, terming the cabinet decision a historic one.
Further, he expressed confidence that the farmers will accept the government's offer and part with their lands for this noble project. "The Ministers, MLAs and farmers' leaders of Vijayapura and Bagalkot district have assured to impress upon farmers to accept the compensation being offered to them by the Government," the CM said.
The previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai had offered Rs 20 lakh for dry land and Rs 24 lakh for irrigated land, which the farmers had declined.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said that the Government will complete the land acquisition process in three financial years. "We have decided to spend Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore every year," he added.
The UKP Stage-3 project has been pending for implementation since 2013, the year when the Krishna River Water Dispute Tribunal-2 gave its final verdict. The reason is the non-publication of the tribunal's final award in the central gazette, a mandatory legal requirement to implement the verdict.
While the state government has been demanding that the Centre issue a gazette notification facilitating it to go ahead with the project implementation, the Centre has been saying its hands are tied as the tribunal's verdict has been challenged in the Supreme Court by all beneficiary states seeking a bigger share.